Bangkok Sinkhole Rescue turned Dangerous - soil collapsed as officials reached a trapped car - clip 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bangkok sinkhole rescue turned dangerous — soil collapsed as officials reached a trapped car
They scrambled out just in time — the car is still trapped
Footage from Khaosod
More kept falling Another ground subsidence hit Bangkok — this time in front of Nawamintrathiraj University, triggering further collapse of the soil outside Vajira Hospital