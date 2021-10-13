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Former Trump Official Ken Cuccinelli on Securing Elections and Borders
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The New American's Christian Gomez interviews Ken Cuccinelli, a former senior Trump administration official at the Department of Homeland Security, to discuss his new role as the chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative. A joint initiative of the Susan B. Anthony List and the American Principles Project, the Election Transparency Initiative aims to secure U.S. elections by verifying the accuracy of voter registration rolls, verify the citizenship of voters, promote Voter ID laws, secure absentee ballots, stop ballot harvesting, and prohibit early voting. Cuccinelli discusses the importance of enacting these policy recommendations and of stopping a full fledged leftist takeover of our nation's elections through the Democrat's heavily partisan so-called "For the People Act" S. 1/H.R. 1, currently before Congress. He also shares his thoughts about the Biden administration's handling of the recent Afghan refugee crisis and Haitian migration invasion at the U.S.-Mexico border.
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