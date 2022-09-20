Congresswoman Slams Biden for Selling Oil From the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China

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09/16/2022 Marjorie Taylor Greene: Joe Biden put America in danger to sell the CCP oil from the strategic petroleum reserves. He’s doing this for political reasons to lower gas prices low before people vote