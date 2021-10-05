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DEVOTIONAL THOUGHT OF THE DAY NO 2
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Pastor Andrew Russell’s devotional thought of the day, “The different Condition of Hearts” . The bible verse for today’s devotion is Proverbs 4:23 where it says: Guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life.” May the Lord bless you and keep you safe in His loving arms.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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