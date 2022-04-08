© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3 Lies Women Say To Men
Follow
2
Share
Report
127 views • April 08, 2022
Ladies and gentlemen,
I bring to you the most shocking news since last week.
Believe it or not, women sometimes lie to men.
I know, I know. I didn’t believe it at first either, but after further inspection, I can confidently say that it’s true. They really do lie sometimes. Let’s talk about it.
These are 3 common lies that women often say to men and the reasons behind them.
Thanks for watching.
Don’t forget to subscribe!
I bring to you the most shocking news since last week.
Believe it or not, women sometimes lie to men.
I know, I know. I didn’t believe it at first either, but after further inspection, I can confidently say that it’s true. They really do lie sometimes. Let’s talk about it.
These are 3 common lies that women often say to men and the reasons behind them.
Thanks for watching.
Don’t forget to subscribe!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.