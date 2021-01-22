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What are the chances of a 'Patriot' party emerging? | Newsmax TV panel
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160 views • January 22, 2021
As the US transitions to the Biden administration, many staunch supporters have hung onto a line the former president made in his ceremonial farewell address, where he said he will 'be back in some form.' Could this mean the eventual rise of another major political party? Newsmax TV's Tom Basile and Rob Finnerty discuss. - via Wake Up America, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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