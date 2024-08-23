Riccardo Bosi: Dimensions Of Warfare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is A Hell Of A War That We’re Fighting
* There are many operations being conducted simultaneously on different levels.
* We must understand the spiritual aspect of this — as well as the extra-terrestrial element.
* They’re all working in concert.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Law Of War Roundtable (16 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5c03lh-australiaone-party-law-of-war-roundtable-16-august-2024.html