© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Family Evacuates Home 4-5-25
عائلة لمى وجوري من غزه
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbeMhUplsJY
لحظاتنا الأخيره قبل النزوح🥹❗اخلاء كل المناطق وتهديدها❗🥹رجعنا لحياه الخيـــــام
Our last moments before the displacement❗the evacuation of all areas and their threat❗we returned to the life of the tent