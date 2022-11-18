Create New Account
US: Over 2400 Excess Deaths Each Day! Europe: 300k Excess Deaths in 2022!
The New American
Published 11 days ago

Why does the media not care about all the excess death?  No investigations into why this is happening proves that the media and governments know it is the vaccine.  


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

The Exposé - PfizerGate: Official EU Data proves Thousands are dying every week due to COVID Vaccination with Europe suffering 300k Excess Deaths in 2022, making it a record-breaking year in terms of Deaths

https://expose-news.com/2022/11/15/eu-data-prove-thousands-dying-covid-vaccine/


SpeedTheShift.org - Ed Dowd and Mike Adams Deep Dive Into EXCESS MORTALITY Following Covid Vaccines

https://speedtheshift.org/2022/11/16/ed-dowd-and-mike-adams-deep-dive-into-excess-mortality-following-covid-vaccines/


NaturalNews.com - Reuters wants DEPOPULATION to achieve “climate justice” – says there are just too many people alive

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-11-16-reuters-depopulation-climate-justice-too-many-alive.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


vaerscovidexcess deaths

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
