© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawyer Responds After Cameraman Arrested for Capitol Riot Coverage
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 15, 2021
Constitutional Attorney Norm Pattis joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the deteriorating state of the 1st Amdt. in the wake of journalists being arrested for filming in the DC Capitol Jan. 6th. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607770ff6dd57723d5e9de3f
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.