RT News - June 5 2025 7AM GMT

June 5, 2025

rt.com

The leaders of Russia and the United States discuss a range of international issues in their fourth telephone call since Donald Trump again took office. So who did give the green light for Sunday's Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields? We look at who in Washington - and beyond - may have been behind its approval. Moscow could help Washington in its tough nuclear talks with Tehran, according to Donald Trump. That's as Iran's Supreme Leader officially confirms the country has successfully developed a complete nuclear fuel cycle. As the Gaza crisis deepens amid continued attacks by Israel - the United States vetoes the first ceasefire resolution since November at the UN Security Council.





