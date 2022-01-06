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2009 Pfizer convicted of a $2.3B settlement for health fraud (Subtitulos Español)
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130 views • January 06, 2022
⚠️This is how Pfizer was convicted of a $2.3B settlement for health fraud in 2009.
👉🔗Pfizer should have been closed down in 2009
Pfizer pago una multa récord de $2.300 millones el 9/2/2009 por, entre otras cosas, delitos relacionados con la salud, delitos relacionados con la contratación con el gobierno, infracciones relacionadas con la seguridad, infracciones relacionadas con la competencia, y delitos relacionados con el medio ambiente
👉🔗Pfizer should have been closed down in 2009
Pfizer pago una multa récord de $2.300 millones el 9/2/2009 por, entre otras cosas, delitos relacionados con la salud, delitos relacionados con la contratación con el gobierno, infracciones relacionadas con la seguridad, infracciones relacionadas con la competencia, y delitos relacionados con el medio ambiente
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