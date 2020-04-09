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THE TRUTH about the so-called Covid-19 pandemic and the part that 5G plays on our health.
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109 views • April 09, 2020
An interview conducted with Brian Rose, that blew the lid on the current pandemic. This interview went viral. The content was live streamed on the 7th of April 2020 and became the second ever most viewed stream in You Tube history! Then they wiped it.
A 'must view' video that has opened the eyes of many across the globe.
A 'must view' video that has opened the eyes of many across the globe.
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