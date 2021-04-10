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Lets find out WHOS really behind he COVID 19 Scamdemic
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282 views • April 10, 2021
They are the children of the devil and it is them that want to kill or enslave you. But the,n they have had most of you deceived for decades.. Its the WHOS you are afraid to say anything about because they might call you a bigot. Works every time to shut down your critical thinking.
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