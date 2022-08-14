Biden Signs CHIPS and Science Act to Cripple CCP’s Chip Industry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p181rbd54
Regarding the CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Biden on Tuesday, Miles Guo said in his Gettr live broadcast on Aug 10th, that the act has dealt a heavy blow to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s chip and high-technology industries