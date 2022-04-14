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Inflation continues to skyrocket, Biden shifts blame to Putin
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10 views • April 14, 2022
"Inflation hits 8.5 percent, which is the fastest 12-month pace since 1981. President Joe Biden is attributing most of it to what he refers to as “Putin's price hike." One America's Stella Escobedo spoke to economist Diana Furchtgott-Roth about what can be done to get the US back on track."
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