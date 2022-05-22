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History of Azov Battalion. Part 3 - Crimes That Never Got The Punishment Deserved - 052122
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121 views • May 22, 2022
AZOV. PART III
This video is also on YT at No One Is Forgotten.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xX3utMslqX0&;ab_channel=NoOneIsForgotten
I've uploaded all 3 parts of this short documentary series on this channel with this same image used as this one at, Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth on Brighteon, right here. : )
Today is the last video (https://youtu.be/xX3utMslqX0)about the crimes of the volunteer battalion, and later the Azov regiment. On the hands of each fighter of this unit is the blood of innocent citizens of Ukraine. However, they never got the punishment they deserved!
In the new video:
- Nazi ideology of the battalion;
- foreign mercenaries in the ranks of "Azov";
- hostage-taking, torture, bullying of civilians.
Azov has long turned into Arsen Avakov's 'pocket' army. It was thanks to him that the battalion was reformed into a regiment, received artillery, tanks, and is supplied better than all units in the National Guard. That is why Avakov systematically rejects all accusations of neo-Nazism in the ranks of the battalion. That is why Avakov promotes people from Azov to the ranks of law enforcement agencies.
It's so convenient to have your own army.
Documents from the issue can be downloaded from the website (https://ukr-leaks.org/en/Replica/prestuplenia-batliona-azov-part-3?id=prestuplenia-batliona-azov-part-3).
This video is also on YT at No One Is Forgotten.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xX3utMslqX0&;ab_channel=NoOneIsForgotten
I've uploaded all 3 parts of this short documentary series on this channel with this same image used as this one at, Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth on Brighteon, right here. : )
Today is the last video (https://youtu.be/xX3utMslqX0)about the crimes of the volunteer battalion, and later the Azov regiment. On the hands of each fighter of this unit is the blood of innocent citizens of Ukraine. However, they never got the punishment they deserved!
In the new video:
- Nazi ideology of the battalion;
- foreign mercenaries in the ranks of "Azov";
- hostage-taking, torture, bullying of civilians.
Azov has long turned into Arsen Avakov's 'pocket' army. It was thanks to him that the battalion was reformed into a regiment, received artillery, tanks, and is supplied better than all units in the National Guard. That is why Avakov systematically rejects all accusations of neo-Nazism in the ranks of the battalion. That is why Avakov promotes people from Azov to the ranks of law enforcement agencies.
It's so convenient to have your own army.
Documents from the issue can be downloaded from the website (https://ukr-leaks.org/en/Replica/prestuplenia-batliona-azov-part-3?id=prestuplenia-batliona-azov-part-3).
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