The Human and Economic Cost of COVID - Ed Dowd - Freedom Alive® Ep84

Ed Dowd had a very successful Wall Street career. During his ten years at BlackRock, Ed built a reputation for a keen ability to understand markets, pick stocks, analyze statistics, and identify trends early. But in 2021, it was Ed, not public health officials who drew international attention to the fact healthy working-age Americans were dying suddenly at an unprecedented, alarming rate. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Ed reveals the shocking truth how COVID has been tragically detrimental to our human and economic health.-----

