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[Jul 9, 2018] {MIRROR} Why I'm a Flat Earther - 37 Must See Experiments (63.6K views on YouTube!)
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106 views • 2 days ago
This video was created by the YouTube user, "Taboo Conspiracy"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMyU75x4SReO9mdUvKewUkw
It describes his personal reasons for becoming a flat Earther. I happen to agree with a lot of this too and "converted" for similar reasons, and overall, I think this is a good collection of things to consider.
Here are the credit links Taboo included in his description:
Number 1: Taboo Conspiracy – Willard Bay 6.23-Mile Mirror Test: https://youtu.be/HpyaMoBzFy4
Number 2: Taboo Conspiracy – Utah Lake Test 1: https://youtu.be/0V-tkCzfsT0
Number 3: Taboo Conspiracy – Utah Lake Test 2: https://youtu.be/bh1KN5gbPvU
Number 4: Taboo Conspiracy – Great Salt Lake Horizon Test: https://youtu.be/jNR9OUt8V5U
Number 5: Ricerca Indipendente Terra Piatta – Italy Horizon Test: https://youtu.be/aXsNhZWPw_0
Number 6: Sexy hot and right shape Flat earth – Finland 16.8-Mile Boat: https://youtu.be/FEJPXW1PUKY and https://youtu.be/Q-6AXrajEzo
Number 7: Wide Awake – Navigational Marker Test 1: https://youtu.be/x3235YfU78Y and https://youtu.be/ZdXgbedvWb4
Number 8: Wide Awake – Navigational Marker Test 2: https://youtu.be/I9IcLa_TE8w and https://youtu.be/G4dt_UnYFjw
Number 9: No Fanfare – Ship Tracking (Crossandra): https://youtu.be/ppHSyTzd9e8 and https://youtu.be/tm8BlNdFgAo
Number 10: Rob Durham – Mechanical Gyroscope Axial Rotation Test: https://youtu.be/nUFMZkxochs
Number 11: John Savage – Mechanical Gyroscope Sensitivity Test: https://youtu.be/NR6muvuCr1Q
Number 12: FEPE PERTH – 9.56-Mile Laser Test: https://youtu.be/DgGeIanZKAI and https://youtu.be/xBbAgqB_c5Q
Number 13: beyondhorizons.eu – Pic de Finistrelles 275-Mile Record Photograph: https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/... and https://youtu.be/ZkE8KlLJbQw
Number 14: beyondhorizons.eu/jeranism – Canigou: https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/12/10/... jeranism - https://youtu.be/etEB2rHnmso
Number 15: groutaone/Globebusters – 7.3-Mile Laser Test: https://youtu.be/AdEb2hQNoi8 and https://youtu.be/bwCRej0BoA4
Number 16: Rowbotham's Bedford Level Experiment/7th Day Truth Seeker: http://www.sacred-texts.com/earth/za/ and https://youtu.be/5CxksxRKT7E
Number 17: C.B.S. - Wellington Harbor Curvature Test: https://youtu.be/7Gd38USZ0vs
Number 18: Phuket Word – Refraction on the Dam: https://youtu.be/Hmwg4kKDhec
Number 19: bmlsb69 – 9.41-Mile Oil Plaform at 1-Foot Test: https://youtu.be/d9GBwOJ6Amw and https://youtu.be/93mqQqWOV38
Number 20: gudtims4all – Chicago Mirage: https://youtu.be/ePk7-zpqXBs
Number 21: Sleeping Warrior (Anthony Riley) – 1-Foot Isle of Man Proof: https://youtu.be/e6azJWS2FAU and https://youtu.be/_jabFVMf1_4
Number 22: Adam i Fe – Bristol Channel No Curvature: https://youtu.be/5tmPqBdyw2U
Number 23: Auguste Piccard – 10-Mile Aeronaut: “It seemed a flat disk with upturned edge.” https://youtu.be/NaPLmQCkxuM
Number 24: Russian Aeronauts – 62,304-Feet Aeronauts - “they tried in vain to detect any curvature” https://youtu.be/NaPLmQCkxuM
Number 25: Felix Baumgartner – 128,000-Feet Jump: https://youtu.be/rMr0L2fIg0M
Number 26: David C James – Worm's Head: https://youtu.be/Rry0xdyRs2Y
Number 27: Rob Skiba – Lensing and Sunsets: https://youtu.be/tflhWwoqWAw
Number 28: DITRH – Kitchen Sunset: https://youtu.be/Kxb9yzMaXes
Number 29: gudtims4all – Warehouse Sunset: https://youtu.be/CdWlNWzuIs4 and https://youtu.be/Rj7VCwzudlc
Number 30: Little Piggy – 121,000 Feet and Flat: https://youtu.be/kPKFDPb58-M
Number 31: DogCam – The Sun is Not 93 Million Miles Away: https://youtu.be/WwimocU0IIc
Number 32: MassFn 90 – Capo San Vito Lightouse: https://youtu.be/LVeXVtzq-9s and https://youtu.be/mCS4A6l4URw
Number 33: LORAN - U.S. Government Proves No Curvature: https://youtu.be/--ldXGs-8RM
Number 34: SkunkBay Time Lapse – Atmospheric Distortion is Real - https://youtu.be/oVva-YHMewY
Number 35: Ranty Flat Earth – Barrow-in-Furness - 19-Mile Shore-to-Shore: https://youtu.be/oVva-YHMewY
Number 36: FE Photographer – Infrared Island: https://youtu.be/tsFvOSManX0 and https://youtu.be/d_vYtSlMpVA; JTolanMedia 1 – Las Vegas from 28,000 Feet: https://youtu.be/8BllreOOEUs
Number 37: FE CORE – 25-Mile Laser Test: https://fecore.org/final-results-fecore-measurements-disprove-the-wgs84-model-by-proving-flat-lake-surface/
and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXEC9u5IgoHOXDgCWbguTRg
http://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMyU75x4SReO9mdUvKewUkw
It describes his personal reasons for becoming a flat Earther. I happen to agree with a lot of this too and "converted" for similar reasons, and overall, I think this is a good collection of things to consider.
Here are the credit links Taboo included in his description:
Number 1: Taboo Conspiracy – Willard Bay 6.23-Mile Mirror Test: https://youtu.be/HpyaMoBzFy4
Number 2: Taboo Conspiracy – Utah Lake Test 1: https://youtu.be/0V-tkCzfsT0
Number 3: Taboo Conspiracy – Utah Lake Test 2: https://youtu.be/bh1KN5gbPvU
Number 4: Taboo Conspiracy – Great Salt Lake Horizon Test: https://youtu.be/jNR9OUt8V5U
Number 5: Ricerca Indipendente Terra Piatta – Italy Horizon Test: https://youtu.be/aXsNhZWPw_0
Number 6: Sexy hot and right shape Flat earth – Finland 16.8-Mile Boat: https://youtu.be/FEJPXW1PUKY and https://youtu.be/Q-6AXrajEzo
Number 7: Wide Awake – Navigational Marker Test 1: https://youtu.be/x3235YfU78Y and https://youtu.be/ZdXgbedvWb4
Number 8: Wide Awake – Navigational Marker Test 2: https://youtu.be/I9IcLa_TE8w and https://youtu.be/G4dt_UnYFjw
Number 9: No Fanfare – Ship Tracking (Crossandra): https://youtu.be/ppHSyTzd9e8 and https://youtu.be/tm8BlNdFgAo
Number 10: Rob Durham – Mechanical Gyroscope Axial Rotation Test: https://youtu.be/nUFMZkxochs
Number 11: John Savage – Mechanical Gyroscope Sensitivity Test: https://youtu.be/NR6muvuCr1Q
Number 12: FEPE PERTH – 9.56-Mile Laser Test: https://youtu.be/DgGeIanZKAI and https://youtu.be/xBbAgqB_c5Q
Number 13: beyondhorizons.eu – Pic de Finistrelles 275-Mile Record Photograph: https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/... and https://youtu.be/ZkE8KlLJbQw
Number 14: beyondhorizons.eu/jeranism – Canigou: https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/12/10/... jeranism - https://youtu.be/etEB2rHnmso
Number 15: groutaone/Globebusters – 7.3-Mile Laser Test: https://youtu.be/AdEb2hQNoi8 and https://youtu.be/bwCRej0BoA4
Number 16: Rowbotham's Bedford Level Experiment/7th Day Truth Seeker: http://www.sacred-texts.com/earth/za/ and https://youtu.be/5CxksxRKT7E
Number 17: C.B.S. - Wellington Harbor Curvature Test: https://youtu.be/7Gd38USZ0vs
Number 18: Phuket Word – Refraction on the Dam: https://youtu.be/Hmwg4kKDhec
Number 19: bmlsb69 – 9.41-Mile Oil Plaform at 1-Foot Test: https://youtu.be/d9GBwOJ6Amw and https://youtu.be/93mqQqWOV38
Number 20: gudtims4all – Chicago Mirage: https://youtu.be/ePk7-zpqXBs
Number 21: Sleeping Warrior (Anthony Riley) – 1-Foot Isle of Man Proof: https://youtu.be/e6azJWS2FAU and https://youtu.be/_jabFVMf1_4
Number 22: Adam i Fe – Bristol Channel No Curvature: https://youtu.be/5tmPqBdyw2U
Number 23: Auguste Piccard – 10-Mile Aeronaut: “It seemed a flat disk with upturned edge.” https://youtu.be/NaPLmQCkxuM
Number 24: Russian Aeronauts – 62,304-Feet Aeronauts - “they tried in vain to detect any curvature” https://youtu.be/NaPLmQCkxuM
Number 25: Felix Baumgartner – 128,000-Feet Jump: https://youtu.be/rMr0L2fIg0M
Number 26: David C James – Worm's Head: https://youtu.be/Rry0xdyRs2Y
Number 27: Rob Skiba – Lensing and Sunsets: https://youtu.be/tflhWwoqWAw
Number 28: DITRH – Kitchen Sunset: https://youtu.be/Kxb9yzMaXes
Number 29: gudtims4all – Warehouse Sunset: https://youtu.be/CdWlNWzuIs4 and https://youtu.be/Rj7VCwzudlc
Number 30: Little Piggy – 121,000 Feet and Flat: https://youtu.be/kPKFDPb58-M
Number 31: DogCam – The Sun is Not 93 Million Miles Away: https://youtu.be/WwimocU0IIc
Number 32: MassFn 90 – Capo San Vito Lightouse: https://youtu.be/LVeXVtzq-9s and https://youtu.be/mCS4A6l4URw
Number 33: LORAN - U.S. Government Proves No Curvature: https://youtu.be/--ldXGs-8RM
Number 34: SkunkBay Time Lapse – Atmospheric Distortion is Real - https://youtu.be/oVva-YHMewY
Number 35: Ranty Flat Earth – Barrow-in-Furness - 19-Mile Shore-to-Shore: https://youtu.be/oVva-YHMewY
Number 36: FE Photographer – Infrared Island: https://youtu.be/tsFvOSManX0 and https://youtu.be/d_vYtSlMpVA; JTolanMedia 1 – Las Vegas from 28,000 Feet: https://youtu.be/8BllreOOEUs
Number 37: FE CORE – 25-Mile Laser Test: https://fecore.org/final-results-fecore-measurements-disprove-the-wgs84-model-by-proving-flat-lake-surface/
and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXEC9u5IgoHOXDgCWbguTRg
http://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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