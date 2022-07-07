FBI Covered Up Sex Crimes----AGAIN

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www.FincastleUnderground.com 90 women, including Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, are suing the FBI for $1 billion in damages for their mishandling of Larry Nassar’s sex abuse case https://archive.ph/r9pBf#selection-997.0-997.165 Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault case https://archive.ph/3PHNQ#selection-15781.0-15781.53 Statement of Michael E. Horowitz, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Justice before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary concerning “Dereliction of Duty: Examining the Inspector General’s Report on the FBI’s Handling of the Larry Nassar Investigation” https://archive.ph/wj3D1#selection-627.0-627.260 FED Agents had Sex with Trafficking Victims https://open.lbry.com/@FincastleUnderground:a/fed-agents-had-sex-with-trafficking:b Documents: Federal agents engaged in sex acts with victims https://web.archive.org/web/20200523153501/https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/documents-federal-agents-sex-trafficking-victims-70619440 Nolte: Biden Admin Flies Illegal Alien Minors out of Texas for Abortions https://archive.ph/RKYxv#selection-589.0-589.72 Other Video Sites: Fincastle Rising https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVNE7kUAUL_5mVVK9EIzrkw On BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8O2OkhZb3dnM/ On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/fincastleunderground On LBRY and Odysee https://odysee.com/@FincastleUnderground:a On Rumble https://rumble.com/user/FincastleUnderground SUPPORT MY SPONSORS! High Quality Suppliments: CBD, Zeolite and many More! https://nurture.thegoodinside.com/ Alkaline Water-The BEST you can get! https://dreamtreefamily.com/?site=lifeforce Send Mail: Fincastle Underground PO Box 754 Fincastle, VA 24090 DONATIONS PLEASE! Support me on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/FincastleUnderground DONATE on PAYPAL https://www.paypal.me/WilliamStowell?locale.x=en_US Revolt against the Federal Reserve; Send me Bitcoin! (3LBgEb4v7GUoey3GXdurVghr2KHonPPHMY) SOCIAL MEDIA Follow me on Parler https://parler.com/profile/FincastleUnderground/posts Follow me on Minds.com https://www.minds.com/TheNighter Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/GarrettStowell Follow me on Gab.com https://gab.com/FincastleUnderground Follow me on Facebook HERE https://www.facebook.com/Fincastle-Underground-468255183248725 AND HERE https://www.facebook.com/Stowell4Sheriff AND HERE https://www.facebook.com/william.stowell.12979/