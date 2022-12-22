Who’s The REAL American Hero?  Elon Musk or RUDY GIULIANI? | EP 3246 8AM

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWMONDAY DECEMBER 19, 2022

EPISODE - #3246 - 8AM





Who's The REAL American Hero? Elon Musk or RUDY GIULIANI?





In October, Elon Musk and Twitter reached a deal, and Musk became the official owner of Twitter.

He immediately fired CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO and Legal Head Vijaya Gadde following his takeover.

He also fired Yoel Roth as the Global Head of Safety & Integrity at Twitter.

The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk was more than just the acquisition of a social media site; it was the buying of a crime scene.

Musk was essential in exposing the left’s Marxist ideology. In addition, he shows how hypocritical the left can be.





