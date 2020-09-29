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Senator Rand Paul, MD, Questions Dr. Fauci -- Sept. 23, 2020
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46 views • September 29, 2020
Video source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/fauci-gets-grilled/
Dr. & Sen. Rand Paul challenged Dr. Tony Fauci in a heated Senate hearing on whether his mitigation recommendations to flatten the curve have failed miserably despite public health policies. Meanwhile, Dr. Johan Giesecke, former chief epidemiologist of Sweden, made similar points during a special committee mtg. in Ireland.
Pertinent Links: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/09/08/herd-immunity-threshold-for-covid-19.aspx
False Postitive Abound - former Pfizer advisor. https://lockdownsceptics.org/lies-damned-lies-and-health-statistics-the-deadly-danger-of-false-positives/
Dr. & Sen. Rand Paul challenged Dr. Tony Fauci in a heated Senate hearing on whether his mitigation recommendations to flatten the curve have failed miserably despite public health policies. Meanwhile, Dr. Johan Giesecke, former chief epidemiologist of Sweden, made similar points during a special committee mtg. in Ireland.
Pertinent Links: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/09/08/herd-immunity-threshold-for-covid-19.aspx
False Postitive Abound - former Pfizer advisor. https://lockdownsceptics.org/lies-damned-lies-and-health-statistics-the-deadly-danger-of-false-positives/
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