The Currency Reset-Banking System Freeze Confirmed-Will Wipe Out Creditors And Usher In CBDCs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9aye4wQ8Ok 

24 Nov 2022

Today I had the pleasure of speaking with Clive Thompson. Mr. Thompson is a retired Managing Director at Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA at UBP - Union Bancaire Privée in Switzerland.


We covered topics ranging from the Fed's balance sheet, gold and silver, and the inevitable currency reset that will usher in CBDCs.


Clive Thompson's article- Could the Federal Reserve go bust, or will it be re-capitalized?

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/could-federal-reserve-go-bust-re-capitalised-clive-thompson/?trackingId 



Keywords
currency resetbanking systemfreezecbdccreditorsclive thompson

