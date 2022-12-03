The Currency Reset-Banking System Freeze Confirmed-Will Wipe Out Creditors And Usher In CBDCs

MIRRORED from

24 Nov 2022

Today I had the pleasure of speaking with Clive Thompson. Mr. Thompson is a retired Managing Director at Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA at UBP - Union Bancaire Privée in Switzerland.





We covered topics ranging from the Fed's balance sheet, gold and silver, and the inevitable currency reset that will usher in CBDCs.





Clive Thompson's article- Could the Federal Reserve go bust, or will it be re-capitalized?

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/could-federal-reserve-go-bust-re-capitalised-clive-thompson/?trackingId





