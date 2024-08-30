BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Featured Guest: Lt Scott Bennett w/ Special Guest Hosts Drago Bosnic & Kevin Jenkins - Navigating Crisis: The Interplay of Global Turmoil and US Local Governance
14 views • 8 months ago

 On Aug 29, 2024 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST

Featured Guest: Lt Scott Bennett w/ Special Guest Hosts Drago Bosnic & Kevin Jenkins

 
Topic: Navigating Crisis:  The Interplay of Global Turmoil and US Local Governance

 

https://armypsyop.wixsite.com/shellgame

https://www.patreon.com/shellgame

Bio:

Lt.Scott Bennett, PhD, an author and an Independent Whistleblower, Global News Commentator, is a former US Army Special Operations Psychological Warfare Officer (11th Batallion), Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command and State Department Couter Terrorism Analyst.  Scott Bennett delves into Russia's complex interactions with the West amid ongoing conflicts.

 

Support

 

https://www.patreon.com/shellgame

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

