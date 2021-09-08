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Columbus OH Terror Drills, Maybe Nothing But Eyes On In Case
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90 views • September 08, 2021
I saw this article the other week and saved it because I thought it could be important you never know, always archive everything! Today I see another article in the same area discussing the same type of drill. Could be nothing but with the false flags I am sure they have lined up and the domestic terror meme being pushed hard by them right now it's very clear they are set to do an event or series of events to then be blamed on any opposition. Be vigilant.
Sources:
https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-va-to-the-public-dont-confuse-bomb-threat-drill-with-the-real-thing/
https://archive.is/YP7vx
Clown World Dating:
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https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
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Sources:
https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-va-to-the-public-dont-confuse-bomb-threat-drill-with-the-real-thing/
https://archive.is/YP7vx
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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