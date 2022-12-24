Silent War Ep. 6281: Satan 2 Hypersonic Nukes, Supreme Court Victories, Civilwar Brazil & More.

✅ REDPILL LIVING 25% off Christmas Sale - On Sale Now! Click Here >> https://www.redpillliving.co/Nemos





✅ REDPILL LIVING Liposomal Super Vitamin C Buy 2 Get 1 Free - On Sale Now! Click Here >> https://www.redpillliving.com/OnSaleNow





In this episode of The Silent War:

Biden will 'send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine' in new $1.8BN military package to help make war against Russia.





Kremlin Reacts To Patriot Missiles For Ukraine with talk of Hypersonic Nuclear "Satan II" Missiles.





Biden Admin Used Taxpayer Money to Pay Foreign Reporters to ‘Promote Climate Alarmism Around the World’.





Delaware Supreme Court Strikes Down Voting By Mail, And Same-Day Registration.





Feds Prevent J-6 Political Prisoner Who Has been Locked up for 2 Years from Speaking with His Attorney and Planning His Defense.





Florida Supreme Court Approves DeSantis’ Request to Impanel Grand Jury to Investigate Covid Vaccine Manufacturers.





Sean Hannity Testifies He ‘Did Not Believe For One Second’ That the 2020 Election Was Stolen.





DEVELOPING: Judge Releases Sam Bankman-Fried on $250 Million Bail.





Flight Cancellations Surpass 2,000 As "Once-In-A-Generation" Winter Storm Batters US.





McDonald's Unveils Automated Restaurant In Texas With No Human Contact.





BREAKING: Christmas Counter-Coup? Bolsonaro Signs Order to Sideline Corrupt Supreme Court













✅ REDPILL LIVING Liposomal Super Vitamin C Buy 2 Get 1 Free - On Sale Now! Click Here >> https://www.redpillliving.com/OnSaleNow









💵 Please support our sponsors:





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.