Antifa & Biden Admin Terrorize Concerned IL Dad, Lawmakers Push Back

Radical leftists with Antifa and other extremist groups and even the Biden administration have targeted him and even put activist dad Terry Newsome on the infamous Department of Homeland Security "terror watch list" for his work defending children from indoctrination and sexualization, but now he is fighting back with help from numerous members of Congress. In this exclusive interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Illinois Parents Involved in Education chapter leader Newsome explains what he has gone through, and how he is turning the tables on the fringe leftwingers. Just last week, Newsome met with numerous lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol as the Southern Poverty Law Center and Antifa were going wild. Members of Congress have sent multiple letters to federal agencies demanding answers, and he has already been dropped from the list. But this fight is not over, and Newsome says more dads need to get involved.





Follow Terry:

twitter.com/TerryNewsome357





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com