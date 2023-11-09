Introducing Dynamite Shir

Create New Account
Dynamite Shir
Mission: Toast!
DEATH STRING NEI is a reimagining of Miziziziz's Death String with Phantasy Star II theming and enhanced gameplay. The latest version is available for FREE on my Patreon page.


Humanity's Last Stand and Mutation by Steve (Arteria3D)

Temporal Dreams and additional sound effects by SoundLoops.com

Sci Fi Click by MixKit

Special thanks to BlueMoon_Coder, Tsar333 and halcyonxero for their incredible GODOT shaders


Original Game: https://nartier.itch.io/death-string

Original Source Code: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString


PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MissionToast

EBAY: https://www.ebay.com/usr/mission-toast


Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer


FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES


Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20


Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/


Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM

