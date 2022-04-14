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The Dr. Jane Ruby Show 04. 13. 22. (PREVIEW) )
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173 views • April 14, 2022
The Ardis Bombshell - Snakes
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, The Ardis Bombshell – is it really about turning humans into snake-like hybrids? Before you roll your eyes you might want to take a closer look. I’ll begin to break it down, all in preparation for Dr. Ardis’ visit later this week on The Dr Jane Ruby Show, and a closer look at snakes, their anatomy and physiology as a foundation to understand what the bioweapons may really be about. Show wraps on a review of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s newly authorized Covid pill, a dangerous brew of 2 anti-virals with known poisonous effects. Are the walls closing in? Time to push back…hard!
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
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Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com)
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, The Ardis Bombshell – is it really about turning humans into snake-like hybrids? Before you roll your eyes you might want to take a closer look. I’ll begin to break it down, all in preparation for Dr. Ardis’ visit later this week on The Dr Jane Ruby Show, and a closer look at snakes, their anatomy and physiology as a foundation to understand what the bioweapons may really be about. Show wraps on a review of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s newly authorized Covid pill, a dangerous brew of 2 anti-virals with known poisonous effects. Are the walls closing in? Time to push back…hard!
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com)
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
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