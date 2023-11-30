Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Show Announcement - The Healing Frequencies Of Sound
channel image
Heart of the Tribe
89 Subscribers
88 views
Published 17 hours ago

I hope you will join me for the Healing Frequencies of Sound with expert guests Dr. Alphonso Monzo III, Founder of the Aleph Tav Body System and Tammy Sorenson of Sound Expressions certified sound therapist on staff at the Well-Being by Design clinic in Medina OH.


https://tammysorenson.com/

www.well-beingbydesign.com


If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez


Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup


Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...


HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe


To reach Chelle: [email protected]


Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/iT7Bc8QpePYf


Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/UMDbpKgPtvdT


ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/TCIDp7en6za4


Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W4Gn9OHFwiYf


DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h91PDRUmQ0rK


Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/rn0QNBfKMea4


Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book ebook and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/jUGI08i3z6oQ

Keywords
healthfrequencysoundrestorationcymaticstuning forks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket