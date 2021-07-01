Evidence That COVID-19 Numbers Are Fake!

I knew these Covid 19 numbers were being rigged!!! Homeland Security Runs our Police through these "Threat Fusion Centers" which are given reports like The MYACK Homeland Security Report! It said that Constitutionalists, Veterans, Gun Owners who are American citizens are all now labeled possible domestic terrorists! Homeland Security has always and will always be used to take the freedoms away from all Americans for Globalist Banksters who are collapsing our dollar with Quantitative easing, stimulus checks because we need to stay locked down forever! Starving the third world out is no joke! They are NON ESSENTIAL after all, according to the WEF, IMF, CFR Puppets for the Crown! Look up the Order of the Garter, they run the planet via the BIS and Bank of England! End The CBDC'S! End ALL Central Banks! Thanks, Mike Addams for this Beautiful website! This is fantastic! SUBSUBSUB!!!