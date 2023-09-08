Create New Account
What You Need To Know About CERN and the RETURN of NIMROD
WOODWARDTV
Now this is a theory that came across my desk a few years ago, I believe I mentioned it in a presentation I did on CERN back in the day. And it has recently come to mind and so I wanted to… present this to you as I find it interesting how deeply rooted and connected modern organizations are to ancient organizations.

