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Berlin, Now - Then; the Reichshauptstadt of Adolf Hitler
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93 views • April 26, 2020
This is indeed the longest video in the whole "Now and Then" collection which means it will be the first video in the playlist. I originally downloaded this as a .ogv file but brighteon did not recognize it so I had to convert it to mp4. I know that many of these videos show the same buildings but because they were created by different people there is a whole different perspective on these buildings. so it is still worth watching it in my opinion.
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