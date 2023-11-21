Create New Account
The Venus Lie
WessexMan65
Published 15 hours ago

Looking at the viewer statistics it is evident that my posts are too long for most people.  Here is a brief explanation as to why the 'runaway greenhouse effect' is no more than a fairy tale.

Keywords
global warmingclimate hoaxclimate crisisclimate emergencyclimate con

