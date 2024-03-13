Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pentagon is $10Billion overdrawn, but sends $300 Million Aid to “Keep Ukraine’s Guns Firing”
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
19 views
Published 14 hours ago

The Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts. It's the Pentagon's first announced security package for Ukraine since December, when it admitted it was out of funds.

The move comes as Ukraine is running dangerously low on munitions and efforts to get fresh funds for weapons have stalled in the US Congress. US officials have recently publicly acknowledged they aren’t just out of money to buy weapons, they are $10 billion overdrawn. The funds have allowed the Pentagon to pull existing weapons from its reserve inventories to send to Ukraine.

#russia #ukraine #himars #atacms #biden #putin #russiaukrainewar #worldnews

Keywords
warpentagonukrainezelenskyus aiddeep state stronghold

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket