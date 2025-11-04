Double Conditioner Test Run | RICHI Pellet Machine Commissioning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Experience the power of precision with RICHI Machinery! 💪
In this video, we showcase the Double Conditioner Test Run, a key step before feed pellet production officially begins.
🔥 What you’ll see:
Smooth operation of the double-layer conditioner
Uniform steam conditioning for better feed quality
Stable and efficient pelletizing performance
Professional RICHI testing and adjustment process
The double conditioner ensures deeper steaming, higher gelatinization, and improved feed digestibility — making it ideal for poultry, livestock, and aquatic feed pellet production lines.
🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/
📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867