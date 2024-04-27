Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@1948nakba.p/video/7355064282809142560
Sharmine Narwani
She is a writer and analyst of West Asian geopolitics, and a columnist at The Cradle
Why Hasn't ISIS Attacked Israel?
The second theory is that Israel and more specfically, the Mossad, created ISIS. The claim is that proof exists that Israeli intelligence agents encouraged Iraqi officers - after they were captured by the Americans following the fall of Saddam Hussein - to create a revenge organization. That is the reason, according to the conspiracy theory, that ISIS is making sure to spread and attack targets at the behest of the Israelis – and making Israel an ally.
Source: The Cradle
07, April 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.