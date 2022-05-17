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Dr Buttar Warns What Is Coming Next
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36188 views • May 17, 2022
Watch this video which shows the level of the propaganda and then listen to the new warning. You need to know this. Your life could depend on it, and most probably will depend on this if you've already taken the jab. And if you find this information to be vital, please tell everyone you know and send them this video. Dr Buttar's voice was already suppressed through YouTube and Facebook because of his warnings 2 years ago. He's only coming back now because this information is critical for people to understand and be warned about.
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