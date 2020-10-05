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Mount Ararat (25:30)
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83 views • October 05, 2020
In spite of blatant cover-ups and dismissal, there exists physical evidence of the craft which preserved a pure remnant from which God’s redeemer would proceed. Many have been led to believe that this craft, known as the Ark of Noah, came to rest on a volcano known in recent times as “Ararat”, however all the evidence points to the contrary. Those lacking scientific understanding and who gloss over the texts of not only the Holy Scriptures, but those of antiquity, blindly search for evidence of the Ark amid the glaciers of the Ararat volcano, while significant evidence lies only 17km to the South. See the evidence and judge for yourself if so many adventurers have wasted their careers advocating for a non-existent Ark buried in the ever-flowing glaciers on the Ararat volcano.
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