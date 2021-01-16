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SITUATION REPORT (SITREP) FROM DAVE HAYES [2021-01-16] - X22 REPORT (VIDEO)
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1271 views • January 16, 2021
PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP is about to go down in history. He will either become the Greatest or Worst President and World Leader in History. If he stops the Illuminati's New World Order agenda, disbands both US political parties, End the Federal Reserve, End the IRS, take back Education (all levels including higher education), rewrite History, rewrite Science, makes massive arrests in DC, dissolves the Corporation and Reinstalls the US Republic, Declaration of Independence, US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, and is inaugurated as the 18th President of the US Republic, then he will go down in history as a TRUE HERO to humanity and his face will be added to MT. RUSHMORE. I personally feel there is much stronger evidence for this scenario to be playing out, but that is just my personal opinion, and nobody is allowed to tell us the plan since LOOSE LIPS SINK SHIPS!
On the flip side, if he has been the greatest actor of all-time, he is in bed with the Khazarian Mafia Jews, and he is playing his part to keep the Patriots stood down, and he is instrumental in bringing forth the New World Order with Joe Biden, then he will be the greatest Deceiver of all-time. Myself, as well as most others feel he is one of the good guys, but as a back-up plan are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. We are asking Patriots to stand down for now, let President Trump and the military take down DC, while staying prepared to come to the Nation's defense should FOREIGN or DOMESTIC ENEMIES (aka DEMONrat Globalists) make their final stand to destroy the Republic. One thing is clear, we aren't going back to pre-2020 Freedoms; we are either GOING BACK TO 1871 US REPUBLIC FREEDOMS, or WE ARE GOING TOTALLY DARK INTO A U.N. NEW WORLD ORDER AGNEDA/END OF THE WORLD SCENARIO/PERPETUAL DARK WINTER. Stand by for a message from the Emergency Broadcast System, and be prepared - IT WILL BE ONE OR THE OTHER OUTCOME!!! The PLANdemic/SCAMdemic has always been Fake. It has been the catalyst to usher in their New World Order agenda, nothing more and nothing less, so stop fearing the Fake virus and start fearing the real bio-weapon which is the mRNA Operating System called the Covid Vaccination. Remember, where goes the US goes the rest of the world.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dave Hayes
https://prayingmedic.com/
X22 Report
https://x22report.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
On the flip side, if he has been the greatest actor of all-time, he is in bed with the Khazarian Mafia Jews, and he is playing his part to keep the Patriots stood down, and he is instrumental in bringing forth the New World Order with Joe Biden, then he will be the greatest Deceiver of all-time. Myself, as well as most others feel he is one of the good guys, but as a back-up plan are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. We are asking Patriots to stand down for now, let President Trump and the military take down DC, while staying prepared to come to the Nation's defense should FOREIGN or DOMESTIC ENEMIES (aka DEMONrat Globalists) make their final stand to destroy the Republic. One thing is clear, we aren't going back to pre-2020 Freedoms; we are either GOING BACK TO 1871 US REPUBLIC FREEDOMS, or WE ARE GOING TOTALLY DARK INTO A U.N. NEW WORLD ORDER AGNEDA/END OF THE WORLD SCENARIO/PERPETUAL DARK WINTER. Stand by for a message from the Emergency Broadcast System, and be prepared - IT WILL BE ONE OR THE OTHER OUTCOME!!! The PLANdemic/SCAMdemic has always been Fake. It has been the catalyst to usher in their New World Order agenda, nothing more and nothing less, so stop fearing the Fake virus and start fearing the real bio-weapon which is the mRNA Operating System called the Covid Vaccination. Remember, where goes the US goes the rest of the world.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dave Hayes
https://prayingmedic.com/
X22 Report
https://x22report.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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