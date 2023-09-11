US Considers ATACMS as Ukraine's Offensive Struggles + Problems to Come

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 11, 2023

- Fighting continues around the village of Robotyne despite Western claims that Ukraine has pushed on south and southeast of it;

- Russian forces continue pressing along the line of contact across the Donbass region;

- The US is considering sending ATACMS to Ukraine. The long-range weapon system does not represent a capability Russia does not already have in greater quantities nor a threat Russia is not prepared to defend against;

- Western analysts are beginning to understand the missteps made during Ukraine’s offensive, however, they still insist expanding Western military industrial output quick enough to aid Ukraine in the current conflict is possible (it is not);

Mirrored - The New Atlas