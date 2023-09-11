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US Considers ATACMS as Ukraine's Offensive Struggles + Problems to Come
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124 views • September 11, 2023

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 11, 2023

- Fighting continues around the village of Robotyne despite Western claims that Ukraine has pushed on south and southeast of it;

- Russian forces continue pressing along the line of contact across the Donbass region;

- The US is considering sending ATACMS to Ukraine. The long-range weapon system does not represent a capability Russia does not already have in greater quantities nor a threat Russia is not prepared to defend against;

- Western analysts are beginning to understand the missteps made during Ukraine’s offensive, however, they still insist expanding Western military industrial output quick enough to aid Ukraine in the current conflict is possible (it is not);

References:

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace - Michael Kofman:
https://carnegieendowment.org/experts/2362
War on the Rocks - Perseverance and Adaptation: Ukraine’s Counteroffensive at Three Months (September 4, 2023):
https://warontherocks.com/2023/09/perseverance-and-adaptation-ukraines-counteroffensive-at-three-months/
War on the Rocks - US Supplying Ukraine ATACMS Major Escalation; Oil Price Grows, West Gives Up on Rus Oil Price Cap (podcast - September 8, 2023):
https://warontherocks.com/2023/09/ukrainian-progress-a-breach-or-a-breakthrough-of-russian-lines/

ATACMS

ABC News - US likely to send long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for the first time: Officials (September 9, 2023):
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/us-send-long-range-atacms-missiles-ukraine-time/story?id=103031722
Business Insider - Russia adapted to the game-changing HIMARS, but Ukraine's new Storm Shadow missiles could put the fear back into its commanders, warfare experts say (May 2023):
https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-adapted-himars-ukraine-storm-shadow-missiles-bring-fear-back-2023-5
CNN - Russia’s jamming of US-provided rocket systems complicates Ukraine’s war effort (May 2023):
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/05/politics/russia-jamming-himars-rockets-ukraine/index.html
CSIS - Russia Isn’t Going to Run Out of Missiles (June 2023):
https://www.csis.org/analysis/russia-isnt-going-run-out-missiles
CSIS - US and Allied/Partner Government (funding):
https://www.csis.org/about/financial-information/donors/us-and-alliedpartner-government
CSIS - Corporations (funding):
https://www.csis.org/about/financial-information/donors/corporations
US Department of Defense - Fact Sheet on US Security Assistance to Ukraine (September 7, 2023):
https://media.defense.gov/2023/Sep/07/2003296114/-1/-1/0/UKRAINE-FACT-SHEET.PDF
CSIS - Missile Threat, ATACMS:
https://missilethreat.csis.org/missile/atacms/
Alexander Mercouris - US Supplying Ukraine ATACMS Major Escalation; Oil Price Grows, West Gives Up on Rus Oil Price Cap (September 10, 2023):
https://youtu.be/9Gzm2s3HXlg?si=fpwQ6X_rNiveGN5d

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Mirrored - The New Atlas

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