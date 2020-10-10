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😍COME WITH ME ON MY ANNUAL BIRTHDAY HIKE! See some of our magnificent NZ back yard!
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6 views • October 10, 2020
Last year I started a tradition for my birthday...an annual hike! This year we hiked 19km from Matapouri Beach to Otamure Bay. It was a glorious day and I thought I'd share it with you. From bush to beach, we live in paradise! All this basically in my back yard! And yes, I truly am blessed 💟
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! Can't wait for next year's hike!
#NewZealand #birthdayhike #loveithere #familiesareforever
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! Can't wait for next year's hike!
#NewZealand #birthdayhike #loveithere #familiesareforever
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