"Dear Stef, I've been navigating the challenges of weight loss after two pregnancies that occurred within a span of two years. The combination of insufficient sleep and a lack of motivation for exercise has made it particularly challenging. Despite maintaining a generally healthy diet, I find myself consuming larger portions than necessary.





"Little backstory: I recently defooed my mother, and the journey proved quite stressful. Additionally, I'm still in occasional contact with my father and his wife, feeling a sense of hypocrisy as he was mentally absent during my childhood and he is not supportive as parent should be at all. We are in touch mainly because of his new wife who provided me more care than my parents when o was in my teenage years. She is still calling me on regular basis and arranging meetings, otherwise I don’t think I would see my father.





"I once heard you talking about a possibility that someone might sabotage your weight loss so you would look irrelevant and it struck a chord. It resonated deeply but I don’t know why. I'd appreciate any thoughts you have on this matter. Thank you!"









"I have a question about student loan debt forgiveness. Should I feel bitter with the fact that right as I finished paying off a six figure amount of debt, many others have had their debt forgiven?"









