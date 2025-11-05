How Hormone Health Affects Immune Function with Guest Emily Stellfox

Experiencing the postpartum “new normal” that never felt normal? Today’s guest was feeling “off” after baby number three and couldn’t bounce back. After experiencing heavy periods, painful ovulation, hives, asthma, brain fog, poor sleep, and mood swings, she reached out to Hotze Health and Wellness Center to find answers. At the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, Emily’s root causes were uncovered. She was treated for hormone imbalance (low progesterone), food/environmental sensitivities, yeast overgrowth/leaky gut, and Hashimoto’s, along with two suspicious thyroid nodules later confirmed as a non-invasive carcinoma.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Emily Stellfox, as they walk through the natural plan that turned everything around. Emily was treated with gluten elimination and a strict GAPS-style reset, targeted probiotics and a yeast cleanse, low-dose progesterone, low-dose immunotherapy for allergies, key vitamins/minerals, and eliminated fluoride. With careful follow-up (thanks to Dr. Ellsworth & Jill), she removed the problematic thyroid lobe, resolved the hives and asthma, normalized cycles, regained energy and sleep, and brought her Hashimoto’s markers to zero! She now rates her health a “10.” Emily’s message to you today is “take charge of your health, fix the gut, balance hormones, and partner with a team that treats causes, not just symptoms.”

