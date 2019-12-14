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The Tower of Babel found 3 of 6.
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6 views • December 14, 2019
In this episode i discovered why the Tower of Babel is in this location and who the ancient astronauts were. Why were the ancient astronauts depicted holding a square and compass? What were they building that would require they to have an astronaut suit? Maybe a Tower into heaven.
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