Footage shows the sighting in Pokrovsk Krasnoarmeysk now, of a German Leopard tank firing at buildings and apartments in the town, in what so called to be a pursuit of a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group. Ukrainian sources published a video on August 26, 2025, showing a Leopard 2A4 tank, piloted by the 155th Mechanized Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine, appearing to be on a video shoot, speeding through the streets south of Pokrovsk, with the theme "firing positions occupied by the Russians" during their clearing operation. The tank fired at a high-rise building and destroyed residential buildings. The tank appeared to be firing from very close range, despite the safety distance required for armored vehicles when firing at their targets. Later, Ukrainian media would broadcast footage of the destroyed city, complaining and blaming Russian forces for the burning of the houses.

Today on August 27, Russian channels published footage and reported on a Leopard 2A4 tank from the 155th Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine being shot down and burning on a street in the town, but Ukraine neglected to show this part, the report said. Regardless of whether it is related to the incident and whether it is the same tank in the Ukrainian video, the German Leopard 2A4 is now engulfed in flames. So far, infantry of Russian Armed Forces have reportedly infiltrated the town, expanding the control zone by 2 km and taking new positions in the Lazurny microdistrict. The Russian Defense Ministry added that the Pervoe Maya settlement near Pokrovsk has fallen under Russian control. Fighters of the "Center" Group of Forces fired a barrage of Grad MLRS, driving Ukrainian forces out of Pervoe Maya, another step in their advance towards the Pokrovsk transmission.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!