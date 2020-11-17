Work From Home Taxes and Planned Red Meat Phase Out "Tax the Food"

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New taxes proposed of 5% for those of you that work from home to give a $1500 grant to those not working. Also new proposed taxes on food producers starting 2025 and the phase out of red meat, although you can buy lab grown meat. 1937 aerial images from Liverpool, England and 1841 lithographs from Liverpool reveal architectural anomalies.