© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A FEEL GOOD STORY: Young girl uses pandemic hobby to help homeless
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • December 19, 2021
From Sky News
Knitting is said to be good for the brain – but an 11 year old American girl isn't doing it to help herself, she's doing it to help others.
Knitting is said to be good for the brain – but an 11 year old American girl isn't doing it to help herself, she's doing it to help others.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.