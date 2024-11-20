🌙 Progesterone & Sleep: What You Need To Know 🛌 💤✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know that progesterone—a hormone essential for calming the brain and supporting restful sleep—can start to decline in your 30s? 🌸
🤝👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Liz Lyster, a Midlife Health Expert committed to helping women embrace their health and happiness with holistic wellness.
🎶 https://tinyurl.com/2yjfb5h3
🚨 When women experience sleep disruptions, they’re often prescribed quick fixes like sleeping pills 💊 or antidepressants, rather than addressing hormonal changes.
💡 As menopause approaches, these shifts intensify with progesterone and estrogen levels dropping significantly.
🌟 Take control of your health—understanding hormonal changes is the first step to better sleep and well-being! 💕 🌼
👉 Let’s talk about it! Awareness is the first step to feeling like you again. 💕
🎤Learn more about Progesterone & Sleep connection by clicking the link in our bio or description above.👆📎