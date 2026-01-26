BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Definition and Origin of Replacement Theology and its Distortion of Scripture - Andy Woods
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 1 day ago


Israel has long been seen by Christians as God’s chosen people - a belief rooted in Scripture itself and the Lord’s repeated promises to the nation for thousands of years. Yet, a counterargument has emerged among many in the church, sparking both controversy and intense debate: replacement theology. This line of teaching holds that God transferred His covenant promises to the Jews over to the Gentiles or the modern Christian church. Andy Woods, the senior pastor of Sugar Land Bible Church and president of Chafer Theological Seminary, breaks down the origins of replacement theology, tracing it largely back to Augustine just decades after Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. Andy also examines the modern motivations driving the spread of replacement theology and how this idea continues to gain traction and deceive many.



TAKEAWAYS


Some political figures are advocating for a policy similar to isolationism, which could affect US support for Israel


Replacement theology is an attack on the veracity and character of God and may create a climate of spiritual insecurity


RC Sproul and D. James Kennedy were both proponents of replacement theology and led many people astray


Replacement theology may deter people from studying Old Testament passages of Scripture which makes up for 80% of the Bible



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

The Wayfinders trailer: https://bit.ly/4sERWq0

Watch The Wayfinders: angel.com/tinag

The Coming Kingdom book: https://amzn.to/4rcnBxh


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANDY WOODS

Website: https://www.andywoodsministries.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrAndyWoods

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andy.woods/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AndyWoodsBibleStudy

Podcast: https://www.andywoodsministries.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #andywoods #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism #BiblicalTheology #GodsChosenPeople #IsraelInTheBible #CovenantPromise #ChurchAndIsrael #ChristianDoctrine #OldTestament #HebrewScriptures #RCSproul #Kabbalah #HolyTrinity #Judaism #JewishFaith #Deception #FalseNarrative #Antisemitism #JewHatred #alAqsaStorm


Keywords
biblechristiansprophecyisraeljewschurchscriptureend timesreplacement theologyandy woodstina griffincounter culture mom showsugar land
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom&#8217;s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom’s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

Belle Carter
Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Kevin Hughes
Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Belle Carter
Texas conducts mass aerial distribution of live rabies vaccine without public consent or safety oversight

Texas conducts mass aerial distribution of live rabies vaccine without public consent or safety oversight

Patrick Lewis
Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Lance D Johnson
It&#8217;s not if, it&#8217;s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

It’s not if, it’s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy