Definition and Origin of Replacement Theology and its Distortion of Scripture - Andy Woods





Israel has long been seen by Christians as God’s chosen people - a belief rooted in Scripture itself and the Lord’s repeated promises to the nation for thousands of years. Yet, a counterargument has emerged among many in the church, sparking both controversy and intense debate: replacement theology. This line of teaching holds that God transferred His covenant promises to the Jews over to the Gentiles or the modern Christian church. Andy Woods, the senior pastor of Sugar Land Bible Church and president of Chafer Theological Seminary, breaks down the origins of replacement theology, tracing it largely back to Augustine just decades after Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. Andy also examines the modern motivations driving the spread of replacement theology and how this idea continues to gain traction and deceive many.









TAKEAWAYS





Some political figures are advocating for a policy similar to isolationism, which could affect US support for Israel





Replacement theology is an attack on the veracity and character of God and may create a climate of spiritual insecurity





RC Sproul and D. James Kennedy were both proponents of replacement theology and led many people astray





Replacement theology may deter people from studying Old Testament passages of Scripture which makes up for 80% of the Bible









The Coming Kingdom book: https://amzn.to/4rcnBxh





