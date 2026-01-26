Definition and Origin of Replacement Theology and its Distortion of Scripture - Andy Woods

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israel has long been seen by Christians as God’s chosen people - a belief rooted in Scripture itself and the Lord’s repeated promises to the nation for thousands of years. Yet, a counterargument has emerged among many in the church, sparking both controversy and intense debate: replacement theology. This line of teaching holds that God transferred His covenant promises to the Jews over to the Gentiles or the modern Christian church. Andy Woods, the senior pastor of Sugar Land Bible Church and president of Chafer Theological Seminary, breaks down the origins of replacement theology, tracing it largely back to Augustine just decades after Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. Andy also examines the modern motivations driving the spread of replacement theology and how this idea continues to gain traction and deceive many.
TAKEAWAYS
Some political figures are advocating for a policy similar to isolationism, which could affect US support for Israel
Replacement theology is an attack on the veracity and character of God and may create a climate of spiritual insecurity
RC Sproul and D. James Kennedy were both proponents of replacement theology and led many people astray
Replacement theology may deter people from studying Old Testament passages of Scripture which makes up for 80% of the Bible
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444
The Wayfinders trailer: https://bit.ly/4sERWq0
Watch The Wayfinders: angel.com/tinag
The Coming Kingdom book: https://amzn.to/4rcnBxh
🔗 CONNECT WITH ANDY WOODS
Website: https://www.andywoodsministries.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrAndyWoods
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andy.woods/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AndyWoodsBibleStudy
Podcast: https://www.andywoodsministries.org/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #andywoods #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism #BiblicalTheology #GodsChosenPeople #IsraelInTheBible #CovenantPromise #ChurchAndIsrael #ChristianDoctrine #OldTestament #HebrewScriptures #RCSproul #Kabbalah #HolyTrinity #Judaism #JewishFaith #Deception #FalseNarrative #Antisemitism #JewHatred #alAqsaStorm